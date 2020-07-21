LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-20

LONDON, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.21% to $1658.00, copper price down by 0.57% to $6410.50, lead price down by 0.30% to $1828.00, nickel price down by 1.00% to $13187.00, tin price down by 0.06% to $17330.00, zinc price down by 0.80% to $2183.00, molybdenum price down by 2.51% to $15432.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.