French MP condemns Turkey’s support to Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. French MP Valérie Boyer addressed a letter to the President of the country Emmanuel Macron over the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, ARMENPRESS reports she wrote about that on her Facebook page.

‘’After the resumption of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan I wrote a letter to the President of the Republic. I also condemn the resolute support of Turkey to the Azerbaijani president, which is a threat for the peace process in the Caucasian region’’, Boyer wrote.

The MP also asked France and the EU to set an imperative of reaching a final settlement of the conflict.

