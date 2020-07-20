Armenia unconditionally supports Cyprus against Turkish invasion – MP

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly, head of Armenia-Cyprus inter-parliamentary commission Mkhitar Hayrapetyan issued a message on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, the message runs as follows,

‘’Thousands of Cypriots were killed or wounded during the invasion and over 200 thousand became refugees. The northern part of Cyprus remains occupied by the Turkish authorities up till now. Turkey’s permanent provocative, un-constructive and illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and rising belligerent policy hampers regional peace and stability.

We express full and unconditional support and solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus and its people on the occasion of this tragic anniversary and reaffirm our support for Cyprus in the settlement of the conflict’’.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan