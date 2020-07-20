Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-20

YEREVAN, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 July, USD exchange rate is up by 0.19 drams to 482.81 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.29 drams to 553.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 6.73 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.51 drams to 607.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 5.61 drams to 28054.95 drams. Silver price is down by 1.21 drams to 297.41 drams. Platinum price is up by 36.07 drams to 12790.71 drams.





