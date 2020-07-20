Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Asian Stocks - 20-07-20

TOKYO, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.09% to 22717.48 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.20% to 1577.03 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 3.11% to 3314.15 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.12% to 25057.99 points.





