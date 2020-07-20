EITI International Council grants Armenia status of country having satisfactory progress

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The International Council of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has granted Armenia a status of a country with a satisfactory progress, which is the highest assessment, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.

“As of July 9, 2020, Armenia is in the list of 9 out of 53 member states of the EITI which have that status. Moreover, this is our first assessment and we already have the highest result. In the statement released by the EITI international secretariat Armenia is described as a country that is “on a fast track to greater transparency”, Avinyan said.

He said the Armenian government is fully committed to install the good governance principles required by the EITI Standard which are vital for the reforms in the mining industry. “In relation to this, the Multi-stakeholder Group will work to maintain what has already been achieved in Armenia, while also focusing on increasing EITI impact, building on systematic disclosures and integrating the issues of public concern into the MSG’s national agenda”, the deputy PM said.

Avinyan informed that the EITI International Council expressed satisfaction to the Armenian government and the Multi-stakeholder Group over the exemplary progress in installing the EITI Standard.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan