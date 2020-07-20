Digitization is a revolutionary process, Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today chaired the session of the Digitization Council at the government, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Armenia’s 2020-2025 digitization strategy draft was discussed at the session.

Deputy minister of high technological industry Stepan Tsaturyan introduced the goals of the strategy and their implementation roadmap. He said Armenia is capturing leading positions in terms of the development of e-governance and digital technologies, and the successful initiatives carried out so far are a good base for the future digital transformation. According to the digital strategy, it is planned to carry out a digital transformation of the state, economy and society with the development of innovative technologies, cyber-security, data policy in the public administration system, the introduction of united standards, the implementation of education programs, as well as with the promotion of digital tools in the private sector.

The strategy is expected to be implemented at 2 phases – in 2020-2021 and 2022-2025.

PM Pashinyan said the digitization is a revolutionary process, and the work must be done both at the content and technical directions. According to him, in addition to the technical criteria, the digitization strategy should also set clear political goals and visible bars so that the public will be able to have an understanding about the goals and results. In this respect he highlighted the active public communication, broad awareness on the digital transformation processes and gave instructions to the responsible officials.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan