Ukrainian MP considers foreign ministry’s statement to be absolutely reckless

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine Artem Dmitruk says the actions and statements of the Ukrainian foreign ministry over the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict are absolutely reckless.

The lawmaker said on Instagram that the diplomatic relations, being built for decades, can be destroyed by just one statement of an official.

“Before saying anything one should think hundred times about the consequences. The history has been given to us as a science. We should remember its lessons to avoid the same mistakes and tragedies which the world has already felt”, the Ukrainian MP said.

He reminds the Ukrainian foreign ministry that its main task is to raise Ukraine’s image, reputation at the global platform, form a friendly partnership with different countries of the world.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan