President of Artsakh introduces new healthcare minister to staff

STEPANAKERT, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan introduced today newly-appointed minister of healthcare Ararat Ohanjanyan to the ministry staff, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President thanked Arayik Baghryan for effectively heading the field for a long time and wished success to the new minister in his responsible mission.

President Harutyunyan once again stated that having a free and high-quality healthcare system in the Republic is one of the priority principles of the presidential program. He said all types of corruption phenomena should be ruled out on the path of reforms. He added that the process will be carried under the control of the National Security Service, and those, who will not follow the rules, will be held accountable.

