Artsakh Speaker of Parliament meets with Armenian counterpart in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan met with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of his non-official visit in Yerevan.

“During the talk we touched upon the recent tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We discussed the agreements reached during the previous meetings, exchanging views on issues aimed at deepening the mutual partnership between the parliaments of the two Armenian states.

I am sure that these works will receive a new impetus after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic”, the Artsakh Speaker of Parliament said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan