‘We are as firm as our mountains’ – Armenian soldiers in frontline address video message to people

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian soldiers in the frontline addressed a video message to the Armenian people, urging them to stay calm and be engaged in their daily activities, official representative of the Crisis Information Center Artsrun Hovhannisyan shared the video on his Facebook account.

In the video one of the soldiers says they are currently in the frontline and fulfill their military tasks.

“We are as firm as our mountains”, the soldiers say in the video.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan