Empowering Remote Border Communities fundraising-campaign launches in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is launching Empowering Remote Border Communities fundraising-campaign, the Fund told Armenpress.

For years the Fund has supported these communities through essential infrastructural projects, the construction of community centres, schools, kindergartens, social housing, hospitals; with dedicated and trained medical professionals, state of the art equipment, innovative agricultural projects, solar energy panels and clean drinking water.

“The bordering communities have a strategic significance for the security of Armenia and Artsakh, thus, the security, economic and social assistance to these communities is a pan-national priority. Now more than ever, this support is critically important. The development of Tavush communities will ensure the stability and security of our borders and in turn our country. Strong and unassailable communities will further inspire the committed and unwavering people of Tavush to continue to protect our ancestral lands. All proceeds will go to addressing the most pressing needs of these communities; rebuilding shelled homes, providing renewable energy, drinking water, social assistance to those effected by the most recent escalations of the conflict, providing access to healthcare and distance learning tools for school students”, the Fund said in a statement.

The Fund calls on to join this important pan-Armenian initiative.

Donations can be made through an online fundraiser or a direct transfer to the bank accounts by specifying the purpose of the donation as “Empowering Border Communities”.

“You can also donate through the local affiliates of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund in your country.The names of all donors and the donated amounts will be automatically generated on this page: https://www.himnadram.org/hy

A final report on the fundraising campaign will be presented at the end of the program.

United We Strengthen Our Border Communities”, the statement said.

Photos by Hayk Bianjyan



