Armenia Poll: 97% of respondents consider wearing a mask the best mean not to contract COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Washington-based International Republican Institute (IRI) has published the results of the recent nationwide poll conducted in Armenia by the IRI’s Center for Insights in Survey Research.

The poll results show 97% of the Armenian respondents avoid being infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by wearing a face mask.

90% said they avoid public gatherings, another 90% said they avoid proximity with non-household members. 85% said they avoid places where social distancing is impossible, and 84% said they regularly wash hands to avoid getting infected. Only 2% mentioned the use of hand sanitizers, and 1% - the use of gloves.

The survey was conducted in Armenia on behalf of IRI’s Center for Insights in Survey Research by Breavis (represented by IPSC LLC) between June 18 and June 25, 2020. Data was collected through phone interviews with 1,517 Armenian residents aged 18 or older.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan