India confirms over 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. More than 40,004 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in India in one day, the health ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1 million 118 thousand 43.

India is ranked the 3rd in the world with the most confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the latest data, the number of active cases is 390,459.

So far, 700,086 patients have recovered.

The death toll has risen to 27,497.

