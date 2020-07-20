Armenian PM urges those wishing to assist Army to transfer donations to Military Insurance Fund

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. In response to the letters and requests of numerous Armenians who want to provide a financial assistance to the Army, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urges to transfer the donations to the Military Insurance Fund.

“Dear compatriots, as we are receiving numerous letters, calls these days, the authors of which are our compatriots who are interested in how they can provide a financial assistance to our Army, I would like to inform that our compatriots having such a wish can transfer their donations to the Military Insurance Fund. The donations can be made online”, the PM said on Facebook, sharing also the link of the website through which donations can be made.

He also urged to refrain from the initiative of purchasing any equipment for the Army, noting that the money to be spent for a particular equipment just can be transferred to the Military Insurance Fund, the activity of which is fully transparent and is under control by law.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan