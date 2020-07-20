Artsakh confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 171

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 171, the ministry of healthcare said today.

10 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 144.

The number of active cases is 27.

Currently 56 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 3796 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan