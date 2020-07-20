Armenian Armed Forces ready to defend entire border from any encroachment – Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Crisis Information Center Artsrun Hovhannisyan is confident that the Armenian Armed Forces are ready to defend the entire border of Armenia from any encroachment.

“The Armenian Armed Forces are ready to defend the entire border of Armenia from any encroachment”, he said during today’s briefing.

Overnight July 19-20 the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been relatively calm. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 9 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 137 shots at the Armenian positions.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan