Armenian PM congratulates Colombia’s President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Colombia Iván Duque on the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I congratulate you on the national day of Colombia – the Independence Day, wishing you and the good people of Colombia welfare and happiness.

Our countries have a great potential to strengthen the bilateral ties in all spheres of mutual interest. I am full of hope that the Armenian-Colombian relations will continue developing in the coming years for the benefit of the welfare of our peoples”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.

