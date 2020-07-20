COVID-19: Armenia reports 104 new cases, 208 recoveries in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,981, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

208 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 23,502.

9 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 650.

The number of active cases stands at 10,620.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 209 (4 new such cases).

So far, 147,108 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan