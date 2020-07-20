Azerbaijani forces fire AGS-17 grenade launcher at Armenia border

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 19-20, as well as this moment, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The adversary violated the ceasefire regime 9 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 137 shots at the Armenian positions.

Shots were fired at the military positions located in the direction of Chambarak 2 times. Moreover, the Azerbaijani side used AGS-17 grenade launcher. The adversary was silenced by the response fire of the Armenian side.

Non-targeted shots were fired 4 times at the military positions located in the direction of Chinari, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Berkaber and Berdavan villages. The Armenian side didn’t make a response fire.

Non-targeted shots were fired 2 times at the military positions located in the direction of Khndzorut. No response fire took place from the Armenian side.

1 shot was fired at the military positions located in the direction of Paruyr Sevak. The adversary was silenced by the response fire of the Armenian side”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan