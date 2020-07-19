ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian MOD says Azerbaijan restarts shelling the borderline

Azerbaijani side loses UAV

Photo of downed Azerbaijani attacking drone released

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 4th death

Lives of 3 Armenian soldiers, 2 police officers wounded by Azerbaijani shooting not under danger

Azerbaijan’s provocative actions are strongly condemnable – Armenia PM

Armenia’s Defense Minister briefs Andrzej Kasprzyk about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan resumes shelling Armenian positions

Azerbaijan shells Armenian civilian settlements

Azerbaijan bombs Armenian town, hits civilian home

Armenia downs several UAVs amid Azerbaijani attack, images show remnants of Israeli-made drone

Armenia suppresses Azerbaijani tank movement at night

Azerbaijan targets Armenian town’s civilian infrastructures with attacking drone: no casualties

Armenian Armed Forces destroy Azerbaijani military bases that shelled civilian settlements (video)

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports death of high-ranking officer in border clashes

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports death of five more servicemen in border clashes

Armenian Armed Forces down another Azerbaijani UAV of top importance

Armenia downed 13 Azerbaijani UAVs during the 2-day confrontation

Above-ground gas pipeline networks in three villages of Armenia’s Tavush province damaged

Azerbaijan encloses own population with artillery batteries: Armenia MOD spox releases photo

Armenian Armed Forces prevent Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt

Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani tank and firing positions

Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt involved 100 personnel, tried to capture Armenian position

Azerbaijani elite unit has suffered serious losses – military official

Armenian citizen personally denies Azerbaijani fake news on his death

Armenia allows Azerbaijan to evacuate bodies of killed servicemen – MoD releases footgae

Azerbaijan continues targeting Armenian peaceful civilian settlements, shells village kindergarten

Shelters save Armenian civilians, including children, amid Azerbaijani state terrorism bombings

Armenia village resident wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike

Azerbaijan strikes vehicle on humanitarian mission, no casualties

Azerbaijani defense ministry informs about one more death

Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire

Two Armenian servicemen killed by Azerbaijani fire

4 fallen servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces posthumously awarded with Medals

Armenian-made combat UAVs used in action for the first time

Armenian-made combat UAVs destroyed 3 Azerbaijani tanks during clashes

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

MFA Armenia issues statement about Azerbaijani threats to strike Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant

Azerbaijan's annoucment of striking Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is crime against humanity – PM

Armenia MFA strongly condemns Turkey’s attempts to instigate instability in region

Armenian MFA strongly condemns Azerbaijani deliberate targeting of civilians

OSCE MG Co-Chairs condemn ceasefire violations

Armenia MFA comments on statements of Azerbaijani leadership over negotiation process

Clash between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in downtown London provoked by Azerbaijanis

Artsakh downs Azerbaijani UAV

Azerbaijan says missing Armenian citizen has been discovered in Azerbaijan

Measures underway to return Armenian farmer from Azerbaijani captivity – NSS

ICRC Office in touch with authorities over issue of Armenian citizen held in Azerbaijani captivity

SU-30SM fighter jets go on combat duty in Armenia to ensure inviolability of air borders

461 new COVID-19 cases and 631 recoveries reported in Armenia in one day

Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month

German medics arrive in Armenia to assist in coronavirus response

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shows promising safety and immune response results

EAEU proved its viability in crisis situations – Armenian PM says in Minsk

Azerbaijan cannot force Armenia to go to unilateral concessions over NK conflict settlement issue-PM

Pashinyan says 3rd party is interested in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in a meeting with Mishustin

Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss cooperation and solution of obstacles in EAEU

Congress of Deputies of Spain ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start operating flights on route Abu Dhabi-Yerevan-Abu Dhabi

Parliament elects Hovhannes Khachatryan member of Central Bank Council

Armenian PM appoints Artak Davtyan Chairman of Military Industry Committee

Artsakh provides financial assistance to Lebanese-Armenian community

Azerbaijani President fires his long-time Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev appoints Education Minister as new FM

Newly appointed Azerbaijani FM bears political responsibility for Armenophobia – Artsakh’s Ombudsman

A number of Azerbaijani Ambassadors betray the country – Aliyev again criticizes foreign ministry