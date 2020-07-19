ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries
Armenian MOD says Azerbaijan restarts shelling the borderline
Photo of downed Azerbaijani attacking drone released
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 4th death
Lives of 3 Armenian soldiers, 2 police officers wounded by Azerbaijani shooting not under danger
Azerbaijan’s provocative actions are strongly condemnable – Armenia PM
Armenia’s Defense Minister briefs Andrzej Kasprzyk about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan resumes shelling Armenian positions
Azerbaijan shells Armenian civilian settlements
Azerbaijan bombs Armenian town, hits civilian home
Armenia downs several UAVs amid Azerbaijani attack, images show remnants of Israeli-made drone
Armenia suppresses Azerbaijani tank movement at night
Azerbaijan targets Armenian town’s civilian infrastructures with attacking drone: no casualties
Armenian Armed Forces destroy Azerbaijani military bases that shelled civilian settlements (video)
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports death of high-ranking officer in border clashes
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports death of five more servicemen in border clashes
Armenian Armed Forces down another Azerbaijani UAV of top importance
Armenia downed 13 Azerbaijani UAVs during the 2-day confrontation
Above-ground gas pipeline networks in three villages of Armenia’s Tavush province damaged
Azerbaijan encloses own population with artillery batteries: Armenia MOD spox releases photo
Armenian Armed Forces prevent Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt
Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani tank and firing positions
Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt involved 100 personnel, tried to capture Armenian position
Azerbaijani elite unit has suffered serious losses – military official
Armenian citizen personally denies Azerbaijani fake news on his death
Armenia allows Azerbaijan to evacuate bodies of killed servicemen – MoD releases footgae
Azerbaijan continues targeting Armenian peaceful civilian settlements, shells village kindergarten
Shelters save Armenian civilians, including children, amid Azerbaijani state terrorism bombings
Armenia village resident wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike
Azerbaijan strikes vehicle on humanitarian mission, no casualties
Azerbaijani defense ministry informs about one more death
Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire
Two Armenian servicemen killed by Azerbaijani fire
4 fallen servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces posthumously awarded with Medals
Armenian-made combat UAVs used in action for the first time
Armenian-made combat UAVs destroyed 3 Azerbaijani tanks during clashes
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism
MFA Armenia issues statement about Azerbaijani threats to strike Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant
Azerbaijan's annoucment of striking Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is crime against humanity – PM
Armenia MFA strongly condemns Turkey’s attempts to instigate instability in region
Armenian MFA strongly condemns Azerbaijani deliberate targeting of civilians
OSCE MG Co-Chairs condemn ceasefire violations
Armenia MFA comments on statements of Azerbaijani leadership over negotiation process
Clash between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in downtown London provoked by Azerbaijanis
Azerbaijan says missing Armenian citizen has been discovered in Azerbaijan
Measures underway to return Armenian farmer from Azerbaijani captivity – NSS
ICRC Office in touch with authorities over issue of Armenian citizen held in Azerbaijani captivity
SU-30SM fighter jets go on combat duty in Armenia to ensure inviolability of air borders
461 new COVID-19 cases and 631 recoveries reported in Armenia in one day
Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month
German medics arrive in Armenia to assist in coronavirus response
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shows promising safety and immune response results
EAEU proved its viability in crisis situations – Armenian PM says in Minsk
Azerbaijan cannot force Armenia to go to unilateral concessions over NK conflict settlement issue-PM
Pashinyan says 3rd party is interested in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in a meeting with Mishustin
Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss cooperation and solution of obstacles in EAEU
Congress of Deputies of Spain ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start operating flights on route Abu Dhabi-Yerevan-Abu Dhabi
Parliament elects Hovhannes Khachatryan member of Central Bank Council
Armenian PM appoints Artak Davtyan Chairman of Military Industry Committee
Artsakh provides financial assistance to Lebanese-Armenian community
Azerbaijani President fires his long-time Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev appoints Education Minister as new FM
Newly appointed Azerbaijani FM bears political responsibility for Armenophobia – Artsakh’s Ombudsman
A number of Azerbaijani Ambassadors betray the country – Aliyev again criticizes foreign ministry