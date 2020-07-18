Armenian-made combat UAVs destroyed 3 Azerbaijani tanks during clashes

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-made combat UAVs destroyed three Azerbaijani tanks during the border clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier Banak.iinfo website released exclusive photos showing Azerbaijani military transporting 3 destroyed tanks following the 6-day confrontation.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari and Aygepar in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone. 4 servicemen have died from the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan has reported over a dozen of deaths, including a Major-General and a Colonel, as well as 13 UAVs. The last UAV downed by Armenia is Israeli-made Elbit Hermes 900.

