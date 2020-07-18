Actions of Azerbaijan can be assessed as an aggression and nothing else – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The military-political situation in the region has become aggravated due to Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan said in a meeting with the top leadership of army.

'' Late on July 12, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched an attack and attempted to take control of the Anvakh (Fearles) border post of Armenia’s armed forces. It is important to note that this post is located within the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the actions of Azerbaijan can be assessed as an aggression and nothing else'', ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

He reminded that Azerbaijan’s armed forces also targeted the villages of Movses, Aygepar, Chinari, and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur in the Tavush region of Armenia with artillery fire and drones, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure and residential houses.

'' We also have evidence and factual data which indicates that Azerbaijan’s armed forces have deployed artillery and armored vehicles in the courtyards and between residential houses in the village of Aghdam, which faces Armenia’s Chinari village. It is from these positions that they targeted our villages, in order to make it appear that Armenia retaliated against Azerbaijani civilian targets'', Pashinyan emphasized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan