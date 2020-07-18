Artsakh downs Azerbaijani UAV

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh downed an ‘’ORBITER-3’’ surveillance UAV on July 18 at about 06:38, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry.

‘’The front line units of the Defense Army continue keeping full control of the situation and confidently carry out protection of the borders of the country’’, reads the statement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan