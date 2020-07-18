European Stocks - 17-07-20
MOSCOW, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 17 july:
The value of German DAX is up by 0.35% to 12919.61 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.31% to 5069.42 points, British FTSE is up by 0.63% to 6290.30 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.31% to 1216.17 points.
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 15:38 4 wounded Armenian servicemen to be discharged from hospital soon
- 14:59 Singer Cher urges not to turn blind eye on Azerbaijani provocations
- 14:38 Kardashians call on followers to make posts in support of Armenia and Artsakh
- 14:14 Armenian Assembly of America calls on U.S. President to cut military assistance to Azerbaijan
- 13:45 PM Pashinyan calls for creation of reliable international ceasefire monitoring mechanism
- 12:31 Ukraine has to stay neutral = Verkhovna Rada member criticizes statement of MFA
- 12:25 Azerbaijan threatens with Chernobyl-style catastrophe – Forbes
- 11:11 461 new COVID-19 cases and 631 recoveries reported in Armenia in one day
- 10:33 Artsakh downs Azerbaijani UAV
- 10:21 European Stocks - 17-07-20
- 10:20 US stocks - 17-07-20
- 10:19 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-20
- 10:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 17-07-20
- 10:18 Oil Prices Down - 17-07-20
- 09:36 Relative stability preserved on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 07.17-21:54 Operative situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm – military official
- 07.17-21:30 Pashinyan says 3rd party is interested in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in a meeting with Mishustin
- 07.17-20:46 Meeting between Armenian, Russian PMs kicks off
- 07.17-19:38 Artsakh provides financial assistance to Lebanese-Armenian community
- 07.17-19:07 Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss cooperation and solution of obstacles in EAEU
- 07.17-18:35 PM Pashinyan refers to gas pricing during Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session
- 07.17-18:14 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively stable
- 07.17-17:20 Meeting of Armenian PM and President of Belarus kicks off in Minsk
- 07.17-17:16 Russia’s Putin, Security Council discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 07.17-17:08 Indian foreign ministry urges to take all possible actions for peace on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 21422 times Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism
18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4769 times Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries
17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4059 times Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops
19:13, 07.16.2020
Viewed 2790 times Azerbaijan Threats to attack the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Violation of the International Law
21:46, 07.16.2020
Viewed 2355 times MFA Armenia issues statement about Azerbaijani threats to strike Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant