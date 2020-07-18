Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July

European Stocks - 17-07-20

MOSCOW, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 17 july:

The value of German DAX is up by 0.35% to 12919.61 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.31% to 5069.42 points, British FTSE is up by 0.63% to 6290.30 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.31% to 1216.17 points.





