LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-20

LONDON, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 July:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.36% to $1654.50, copper price is up by 0.99% to $6447.00, lead price is down by 0.38% to $1833.50, nickel price is up by 0.23% to $13320.00, tin price is up by 0.81% to $17340.00, zinc price is up by 0.11% to $2200.50, molybdenum price stood at $15829.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.