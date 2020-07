Relative stability preserved on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Relative stability was preserved on Armenia-Azerbaijan border since the night, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan informs.

‘’The Azerbaijani troops carried out non-targeted fire from firearms in the direction of our positions located near Movses, Zangakatun, Khndzorut villages’’, Stepanyan said.

