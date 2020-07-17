Operative situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm – military official

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. During the day the operative situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border has been relatively calm, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Head of the Command and Staff Faculty of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and former MoD spokesperson, said.

''There were few shootings and they were only from firearms’', he said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that he visited one of the military regiments and recorded that the soldiers and commanders are in high spirits and keep full control of the situation.

''They see all the movements of the adversary and any provocation will be adequately retaliated'', Hovhannisyan said.

