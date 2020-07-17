Pashinyan says 3rd party is interested in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in a meeting with Mishustin

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is confident trade turnover volume between Armenia and Russia will soon be restored, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during his meeting with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin in Belarus.

Pashinyan noted that as a result of coronavirus, a number of potential meetings with the Russian PM had been cancelled.

‘’Of course, there are many issues on the agenda of the two countries. I think our allied and strategic relations are consistently developing’’, Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, 2019 was a very productive year, since for the 1st time trade turnover between the two countries had reached over 2 billion USD and a 14% increase was recorded in 2019. ‘’This pace was continuing in January-February, but unfortunately, it failed to continue as a result of coronavirus. But I am confident we will restore it very soon’’, Pashinyan said.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan also referred to the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. ‘’It happened so that our meeting coincided with the tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. I hope you are informed that the Azerbaijani forces have decided to attack Armenia (the reason is not known yet). I will present you the current situation.

I want to emphasize that these developments are motivated by a 3-rd side and it’s still necessary to understand who has such interests and for what reason. It’s also a very important issue’’.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan