Meeting between Armenian, Russian PMs kicks off

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin has kicked off in Belarus, Minsk.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports this is the second meeting between the two Prime Ministers. Before meeting with Mishustin, PM Pashinyan had met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko following the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.





