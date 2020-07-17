Artsakh provides financial assistance to Lebanese-Armenian community

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East organized meetings on July 16 in Beirut with the spiritual leaders of the Armenian community to transfer the financial assistance rendered to the Lebanese-Armenians by the Government of Artsakh on the instruction of President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the foreign ministry of Artsakh.

In his message to the spiritual leaders, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh Karapet Kebabjian, in particular, noted, "It is the moral duty of all Armenians to keep strong the Armenian community of Lebanon, a community that has always been supportive of the Armenian people. The people of Artsakh is always grateful to the Lebanese-Armenians and does not forget the great assistance that the Armenian community of Lebanon rendered to Artsakh during the difficult times. I wish that Lebanon overcomes this crisis as soon as possible and we meet in Artsakh in the nearest future".

In their turn, the spiritual leaders of the Armenian community of Lebanon highly appreciated the assistance rendered by the Republic of Artsakh, noting that it had a great symbolic and moral value.