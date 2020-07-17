Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively stable

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains relatively stable, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’The situation is under full control of our army’’, she wrote.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari and Aygepar in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

An Armenian civilian citizen was wounded by the strike of a combat UAV. Azerbaijan also struck a vehicle on humanitarian mission heading to help the wounded citizen with a combat UAV. No casualties were reported. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has even threatened to strike the Metsamor Nuclear power Plant.

Starting from July 12 Armenia has downed 13 Azerbaijani UAVs, including an Israeli made Elbit Hermes 900 UAV, which is believed to be downed for the 1st time in the world. Azerbaijan has also confirmed the death of a Major-General and a Colonel.