Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July

Meeting of Armenian PM and President of Belarus kicks off in Minsk

Meeting of Armenian PM and President of Belarus kicks off in Minsk

MINSK, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko kicked off in Minsk, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the Armenian PM’s working visit to Belarus.

Before this meeting the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place with the participation of heads of government of the EAEU member states.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration