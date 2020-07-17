Meeting of Armenian PM and President of Belarus kicks off in Minsk

MINSK, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko kicked off in Minsk, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the Armenian PM’s working visit to Belarus.

Before this meeting the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place with the participation of heads of government of the EAEU member states.

