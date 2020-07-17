Indian foreign ministry urges to take all possible actions for peace on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of India’s ministry of external affairs Anurag Srivastava commented on the latest developments taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“We followed the alarming news about the exchange of fire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from July 12 to 13. India is concerned by this situation which is a threat to the regional peace and security.

We urge the sides to show restraint and take all possible actions to maintain the bordering peace. India believes that any lasting solution to the conflict is possible to achieve only with peaceful means, through diplomatic negotiations.

In this respect we support the continuous efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the ministry spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan