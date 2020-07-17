Azerbaijan cannot force Armenia to go to unilateral concessions over NK conflict settlement issue-PM

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy cannot break the Armenian people’s determination and force to go to ungrounded and unilateral concessions over the settlement issue of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk, Belarus.

Talking about the difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic in different areas, the Armenian PM said it’s more than obvious that the maintenance of peace and end to the armed conflicts is an important precondition for successfully fighting the pandemic and the economic crisis caused by it. “In this respect I want to touch upon a topic which is very vital for us and also for the maintenance of stability in our region. As you know, Azerbaijan, by ignoring the numerous calls for suspension of armed clashes amid the pandemic, including the April 14 joint statement of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the UN Secretary-General’s March 23 appeal, has unleashed military operations at Armenia’s norther-eastern border. The Armenian Armed Forces had to respond to Azerbaijan’s provocative actions”, Pashinyan said.

He informed that the provocations still continue, contributing to the maintenance of tension and unpredictability of the situation.

“It will not be able to break our people’s determination and force us to go to ungrounded and unilateral concessions over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The conflict has no military solution, and the peaceful negotiations do not have an alternative, which is in the interests of all peoples in our region”, he said.

