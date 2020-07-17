ICRC Office in touch with authorities over issue of Armenian citizen held in Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Office of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) is in touch with the representatives of respective authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan over the issue of Armenian citizen Narek Sardaryan who is currently in the Azerbaijani captivity.

“Yes, we managed to contact the representatives of the two respective authorities over the matter. We are also in touch with the family of that person”, ICRC Armenia Office’s Communications Manager Zara Amatuni told Armenpress.

She said at the moment it’s still early to talk about visiting Narek Sardaryan, the future developments will show.

Farmer Narek Sardayan, born in 1990, a resident of Nerkin Khndzoresk village of Armenia’s Syunik province, was working in the fields and caring for his livestock on July 8. He went to retrieve his farm animals but lost orientation, getting lost and accidentally crossing into the territory of Nakhijevan where he was captured.

Armenia’s National Security Service earlier said that measures are being taken to return the Armenian citizen from the Azerbaijani captivity.

