Armenian justice minister, Russian Ambassador discuss development of cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador at the justice ministry and congratulated over the results of the Constitutional referendum held in Russia, as well as thanked for Russia’s support to Armenia in fighting COVID-19.

The Ambassador in turn thanked for the invitation to meet and attached importance to the strengthening of dialogue with the justice ministry of Armenia.

The directions of expected Constitutional amendments, the judicial and anti-corruption reforms carried out in Armenia, as well as the cooperation opportunities in this context were discussed during the meeting.

