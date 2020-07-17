Life of Armenia village resident wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike not in danger

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. A positive dynamics has been observed in the health condition of 48-year-old resident of Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush province Aramayis Hovakimyan, who has been wounded from the Azerbaijani combat drone strike on July 16.

The life of the wounded village resident is not in danger, Armenia’s healthcare ministry said.

On July 16 in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan