Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain concurrently appointed Ambassador to Andorra

Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain concurrently appointed Ambassador to Andorra

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on concurrently appointing Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain Vladimir Karmirshalyan as Ambassador to Andorra (residence in Madrid), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the prime minister’s proposals.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 18757 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4700 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3993 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2251 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2189 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration