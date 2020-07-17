Armenia has not applied to CSTO for help, deputy FM clarifies

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has not applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters in Minsk, Belarus, commenting on the CSTO reaction to the recent military operations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenpress correspondent reports.

“According to the CSTO legislation, there is a respective article that when an attack is taking place, you are applying for help. We haven’t applied. Our purpose was to inform our partners about the situation”, the deputy FM said.

Commenting on the CSTO call to calm down the situation, deputy FM Kocharyan said the Organization has warned that if the situation doesn’t ease and the Armenian side applies for help, they will have to intervene.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

