Turkey is a threat to regional security – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. On the background of the recent developments taking place in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Turkey, with its statements encouraging and promoting the Azerbaijani military aggression, once again proves that it is a threat to the regional security, Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Makunts said on Facebook.

“Turkey’s such behavior should not remain without a response by the international community because both our and a greater regional stability is put under question. We are drawing attention to this risk at all channels of the parliamentary diplomacy and we expect that the maintenance of regional stability will be an absolute priority also for the international partners”, she said.

