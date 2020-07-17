Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Any attempt of solving issue by force only hinders peaceful negotiation process – Armenia deputy FM

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan is confident that any attempt of solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with military means only hinders the peaceful negotiation process.

“Any attempt of military solution only hinders the peaceful negotiation process. From this perspective, the recent action of Azerbaijan, of course, further distances that prospect”, the deputy FM told reporters in Minsk, commenting on the recent provocative actions launched by Azerbaijan on the Armenia border.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





