Armenian deputy FM doesn’t expect change in Azerbaijan’s policy after Mammadyarov’s dismissal

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan doesn’t think that Azerbaijan’s policy will change after the dismissal of Elmar Mammadyarov from the position of the foreign minister.

“I don’t think that with the change in person the state’s policy is also changing. Unfortunately, to date its [Azerbaijani] policy is unconstructive, let’s wait and see what will be after this”, he told reporters in Minsk.

Commenting on Mammadyarov’s dismissal, the deputy FM said here the problem is internal, not external, which can grow even to the change of the Azerbaijani president.

“Cadre changes are taking place in Azerbaijan. It’s an impression that these changes have further rising goals, up to the change of the president”, he said.

On July 16 Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dismissed Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who was serving in this post since 2004. Aliyev shortly appointed the education minister of Azerbaijan as new foreign minister.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan