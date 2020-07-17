YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The "Yerazart" summer music school presented in collaboration with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra was summed up with a beautiful gala concert. The students of the summer school performed at the online concert held on July 16, presenting the knowledge acquired during these days of intensive education.



As reported by "Armenpress", the annual music school was held for now online this year on July 6-14. Not only the musicians of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, but also invited soloists and fellows of "Yerazart" program from different countries held master classes with participation of selected young musicians.



The head of "Yerazart", the general producer of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra Arman Padaryan emphasizes that such a school has been held for the fifth year already. “It was kind of an anniversary to edition” he says.



"Our program for 15 years supports talented young musicians in Armenia, supports their professional development. "Within the annual framework of the program, not only masterclasses are held, but also musical instruments, scholarships are provided, we help young musicians to get master classes both in Armenia and abroad," says Arman Padaryan. He emphasizes that the goal for the participating talents is to get ready to perform on professional stages and in respected orchestras. The main goal of YerazArt is to prepare immaculate musicians, because even in a difficult and war situation it is possible to win also due to a high culture level.



Paolo Rizuto from Italy (French Horn, ANPO), Mary Khojayan from the Netherlands (violin, "Yerazart" fellow, Maastricht conservatory), Juan Pardo Gil from Spain (trombone, ANPO), Vardan Gasparyan from the USA (cello, "Yerazart" fellow, Colburn College) , Sylvie Zakaryan (marimba, Longy school, member of "Yerazart" board), Nara Avetisyan (piano, "Yerazart" fellow), Kirill Soldatov from Russia (trumpet, ANPO soloist), Hrayr Karapetyan from Belgium (violin, "Yerazart" fellow, Liege Symphonic Orchestra ) , Narek Avagyan from Armenia (flute, ANPO), Andranik Kochar (bassoon, ANPO), Harutyun Shakhkyan (oboe, ANPO).



Flutist Narek Avagyan who has been teaching in the YerazArt Summer Music School for the third year, passing on his knowledge to the younger generation, said: “We were able to carry out all the lessons, keeping all the safety rules. I am very satisfied with the level of the participating talents, there were some really bright participants I had a great pleasure to work with, "he continued.



Bassoonist Andranik Kochar has been teaching for the fifth year in a summer school. He says the talents have been very excited about these lessons. He has been very satisfied with the outcome of the SMS lessons, he emphasizes that the children showed very good results due to their intensive work.



A total of 19 children took part in the SMS from Yerevan schools named after Sayat-Nova, P. I.Tchaikovsky, V. Mokatsyan, Al ․ Spendiaryan and Jrbashyan, as well as students from the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, Maastricht conservatory.

The lessons were free for all participants.

Out of 19 participants 7 took residence classes keeping social distance at the rehearsal premises of Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall. 12 participants received online masterclasses from teachers who resided in USA, Russia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

13 children were selected to participate in the final gala concert aired for general public via Facebook.

Later the concert’s video will be available on other platforms, such as YouTube and YerazArt official webpage. The SMS archive is also available on the official webpage of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra.