Tensions greatly ease on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Artsrun Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. At night the Azerbaijani side has fired shots not only in the section of Armenia’s Tavush province where the military operations were underway in recent days, but also along the Tavush border, in the section of Gegharkunik, also in the Nakhijevan part, however, the tension has been reduced significantly, official representative of the Crisis Information Center Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing today.

“At night the adversary carried out nearly 120 shots, violations along the border with Armenia. Mostly firearms were used, including those of large caliber, but artillery and other larger caliber weapons were not used. Shots were fired not only at the direction where the main operations were being carried out recently, but also along the border of Tavush, including also at the direction of Noyemberyan. There have been shots also in the section of Gegharkunik, in the 2nd army corps front, in the Nakhijevan section”, he said.

However, Hovhannisyan said that it can be considered that the tension has been greatly eased. In fact, at the moment the situation is calm, there are no shots.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan