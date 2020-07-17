‘Azerbaijan is anything but a democracy’ – Serj Tankian

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of System of a Down group Serj Tankian commented on the recent developments taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

He posted the photo of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his Instagram account, with a respective comment attached: “This is Ilham Aliyev. He is the petro-oligarchic President of Azerbaijan. He took over from his Dad Heydar and made his wife Vice President. Azerbaijan is anything but a democracy. We will never see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia till the Azeri people themselves have proper leadership and a say in their own destiny. It’s time for Azerbaijan to have a peaceful revolution like the Velvet Revolution in Armenia in 2018 so that there could be reasonable leadership and hopefully peace”.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan