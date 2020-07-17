COVID-19: Armenia reports 442 new cases, 561 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. 442 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,001, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

561 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 22,492.

13 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 620.

The number of active cases stands at 10,692.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 197 (8 new such cases).

So far, 143,114 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan