‘I stand with my fellow Armenians’ – Kim Kardashian condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West once again expressed her support for Armenia on the background of the recent escalation of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Kim Kardashain called on Senators and Representatives to support Armenia.

“Despite an ongoing global pandemic, Azerbaijan has violated the UN’s appeal for global ceasefire against the Republic of Armenia. Civilian structures in Armenia have been targeted, and Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia”, Kim Kardashian said on an Instagram story.

She noted that in the meantime, the US congressional amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act will be voted on next week to ensure that the US does not enable Azerbaijan with military aid that would be used against Armenia and Artsakh.

“The international community needs to pay attention and intervene now with such political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and the loss of human life.

I stand with my fellow Armenians and pray for those that are involved in recent tensions on the border of the country”, Kim Kardashian said.

She urged for a peaceful resolution during this already very difficult pandemic.

“Please call on your Senators and Representatives to support Armenia”, Kardashian said.

