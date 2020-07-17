Canada’s FM urges to respect ceasefire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Canada’s Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne issued a statement over the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Canada is concerned by the violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Alongside the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group, Canada urges both sides to refrain immediately from using force, to respect the ceasefire and protect civilians.

A resolution to this conflict must take into account the Helsinki Final Act, in particular the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity and self-determination”, the statement says.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

