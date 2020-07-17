India’s coronavirus cases surpass 1 million

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India has reached 1,003,832, the health ministry said today.

The number of new cases in one day has increased by 34,956.

687 more patients have died in the past one day, raising the death toll to 25,602.

The total number of recovered patients is 635,757.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan